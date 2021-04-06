Lackadaisical lockdown limp-starts



Many faces of lockdown: Snaps taken from Dhaka city on the first day of lockdown on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Many people have been seen on the road. Some had gone out for daily work, while others had gone out to earn a livelihood. However, due to the low presence of public transport, no one was seen standing at the bus stop. Other days, there was pressure from office-going passengers on the road in the morning, but nothing like that was seen on the day.

Moreover, even in the lockdown, food and other commodity shops were open and people were seen gathering in the kitchen markets.

The lockdown started from dawn all over the country including the capital. According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, no one will be able to leave their houses from 6:00pm to 6:00am the next day unless there is an urgent need. At the same time, public transport will be closed. Besides, instructions have been given to keep the kitchen markets open even though the shopping malls are closed and restaurants are allowed to be open on condition that there are no seating arrangements

for diners. Since the morning on the day, no buses were seen on the roads, but a few private cars, CNG-powered auto rickshaws, rickshaws and motorcycles.

Besides, several office-going staff buses were seen plying the roads. However, there was no maintenance of hygiene rules nor the 50 per cent sitting arrangement for passengers followed.

An office employee Shipon Ahmed said, "It takes at least 40 minutes to reach Kathalbagan from my home at Palassey area on any other day. Today it took 10 minutes as the road was empty."

On the other hand, it was seen that some of the food shops opened on the first day of lockdown. They did not lay tables for customers as per the instructions of the government. Customers were seen leaving these eateries carrying food parcels. Sulaiman, manager of a renowned restaurant, said that they were selling food in compliance with the hygiene rules.

Meanwhile, in many places, there are mobile shops sitting on roadsides. Starting from vegetables, fish and meat are being sold in these markets. Although there were crowds in these markets, there were no sign of keeping social distance.

"We have been sitting here for a long time in the morning. Here is small space, so we stand a little closer." said Joynal, a vegetable seller at one such market in Mirpur area.

Although some buyers wore face masks at that time, many of the sellers did not have face masks. Besides, it has been seen that all the shopping malls are closed due to the lockdown.

As there is no public transport, many people are counting extra fare on other modes of transport.

Pedestrian Ashik Hossain said, "After walking for a while, I took a rickshaw to Shantinagar paying a high fare. Many like me have experienced the same. Lockdown has put us in more sufferings."

Roadside small tea stalls were opened and gatherings were seen as before. At Bijoy Sharoni area, Farid Mia, the owner of one such stall said, "If we cannot open our shops, we'll starve to death."

However, there were police at every point. They were trying to control the unnecessary movement of people.

Besides, shop owners and employees of different markets in the capital including New Market and nearby areas, old town markets, Mirpur area markets and Badda area demonstrated for the second consecutive day Monday, protesting the government restriction on their businesses for seven days.







