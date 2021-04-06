IndiGo introduces door-to-door baggage transfer service

MUMBAI, April 5: IndiGo has partnered with CarterPorter, an on-demand platform to launch '6EBagport', to provide door to door baggage delivery service.

The service starts at a rate of Rs 630 for one way. Passengers can book the service from the comfort their home, said IndiGo in a press statement issued on Friday.

The airline commenced the service on Thursday in New Delhi and Hyderabad and will subsequently launch it in Mumbai and Bengaluru for delivery to and from home and airport, it added.

"The facility will enable passengers to travel worry-free as CarterPorter will transfer their baggage contactless from one destination to another with added assistance inside the terminal," the airline said.

The customer baggage gets picked and transported with tracking from the first destination to the last one. The service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival. It also includes a service insurance of Rs 5000 per baggage item for the contents and container, said the airline.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo said, "The service will bring relief to customers who may want to travel with additional baggage from home to airport or would like to go for a meeting directly from airport without carrying bags".

Harsha Vardhan, CEO, CarterPorter said, "In addition to shorter wait times at the airport, the service will also bring relief to people who seek convenience and need to have a baggage free passage from one city to another. -TNN









