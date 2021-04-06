Video
Flydubai to resume 737 Max service; first flight to Pak

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

DUBAI, April 5: Flydubai on Sunday announced that its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will return to passenger service from April 8 following the airline's compliance with all of the requirements outlined in the safety decision issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority.
In a statement, the Dubai-based airline said the first flight to be operated by one of the carrier's Max aircraft will be departed Dubai International to Sialkot International Airport on April 8. Passengers will be notified in advance of travel if their itinerary now includes a flight that is scheduled to be operated by a Max, it said.
"The Max is integral to flydubai's fleet and we are confident in the aircraft and its capabilities," Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai, said.
Back on aviation radars
Flydubai has a fleet of 14 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and four of its Max 8s and one of its Max 9s have now received regulatory approval to rejoin its fleet. The remaining nine Max aircraft will return to passenger service over the coming months, the statement said.
The airline has a fleet of 50 aircraft and it carried more than 75 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.
 "I would like to commend the GCAA for their tireless pursuit of air safety and the diligent work undertaken by the flydubai team to ensure the safe return of the MAX aircraft to passenger service," Al Ghaith said.
20-month aircraft review
Flydubai has created a network of more than 70 destinations in 46 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent. It opened more than 40 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.
"We are pleased to see the Max aircraft rejoin our fleet. While the aircraft's first flight will be from Dubai to Sialkot, they will operate to a number of flydubai's destinations over the coming weeks," Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai, said.
"We look forward to reintroducing our Max product which includes a spacious lie flat bed in Business Class and an ergonomically designed seat in Economy Class and improved in-flight entertainment with full HD touchscreens," he said.
The return to service of the airline's fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft follows an exhaustive 20-month review which has involved the manufacturer, regulators, engineers, scientists, researchers, mechanics and pilots whose sole objective has been to safely return the aircraft to service.
Re-establish route network
Saj Ahmad, an analyst at London's StrategicAero Research, said its been a long time coming but the return of the 737 MAX family to flydubai's operations could not have come soon enough.    -Khaleej Times


