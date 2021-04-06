Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dubai gold prices drop; 24K falls below Dh209

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

DUBAI, April 5: 24K gold prices projected to trade in the range of Dh203.25 to Dh217.50 this week.
Gold prices were slightly down on Monday in the UAE and worldwide.
Spot gold was slightly down $4.41 or 0.26 per cent at $1,724.58 per ounce, as of 9.50am UAE time, while gold futures edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,729.50 per ounce.
In Dubai, gold prices were also down on Monday morning. 24K gold price was trading at Dh208.75 per gram as compared to its previous close of Dh209.75 on Friday. Meanwhile, 22K, 21K and 18K retail gold prices stood at Dh196.25, Dh187.25 and Dh160.50 per gram, respectively.
Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, has projected that 24K gold prices will trade in the range of Dh203.25 to Dh217.50 this week.
Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation, but firmer Treasury yields, which translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion, have challenged that status.
Money managers in the gold, silver and copper markets cut their net long futures and options positions last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD plans to produce Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
IndiGo introduces door-to-door baggage transfer service
Covid-19: Airline offers meals on parked planes
World Bank to align financing with Paris Climate Accord
Flydubai to resume 737 Max service; first flight to Pak
Dubai gold prices drop; 24K falls below Dh209
Change of corporate structure on cards to increase investment
Over Tk 140 crore loan disbursed to returnee migrant workers: Minister


Latest News
Lockdown enters day 2 amid public apathy
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft