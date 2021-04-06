Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Change of corporate structure on cards to increase investment

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority and other government investment authorities have considered the corporate structure of the country as a barrier to attracting domestic and foreign investment.
They came up with the thoughts in the pre-budget discussion held at the NBR conference room recently where BIDA and Bejar, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) also took part.
The concerned authorities have proposed a number of reforms in the areas of income tax, VAT and customs for National Board of Revenue (NBR) investors citing that the 2021-22 budget will be for the 'post-corona economic recovery'.
Mentioning to reduce corporate tax rate to attract foreign investment, Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, said that the corporate tax rate in Bangladesh is higher than the neighboring countries.
That is why foreign investors are reluctant to invest in Bangladesh even with various incentives, she said, adding that reducing corporate tax rates in certain sectors will increase investment in the country.
She advised to form a research team with the help of the NBR which will work on tax related activities.
BSS adds: BEPZA has proposed to reduce the corporate tax rate by 2 per cent per annum as well as repeal the minimum tax law for companies. BEPZA executive director Abdul Aziz said that even if a company incurs a loss, it has to pay a minimum tax, adding that this makes it difficult for the loss-making organization to survive.
In this case, it (minimum tax law) should be withdrawn, he said.
Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Hosne Ara Begum said many foreign companies are coming to invest in the Hi-Tech Park. Vietnam and China are showing interest to this end, she said, adding that but they are hesitating to invest as they are skeptical of getting any tax benefits.
BUILD also came up with a number of effective recommendations to boost the economy after COVID-19. Build Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan recommended increasing the tax coverage, reducing corporate tax, reducing the gap between demand and supply by simplifying the tax collection process.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD plans to produce Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
IndiGo introduces door-to-door baggage transfer service
Covid-19: Airline offers meals on parked planes
World Bank to align financing with Paris Climate Accord
Flydubai to resume 737 Max service; first flight to Pak
Dubai gold prices drop; 24K falls below Dh209
Change of corporate structure on cards to increase investment
Over Tk 140 crore loan disbursed to returnee migrant workers: Minister


Latest News
Lockdown enters day 2 amid public apathy
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft