Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Over Tk 140 crore loan disbursed to returnee migrant workers: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Over Tk 140 crore loan disbursed to returnee migrant workers: Minister

Over Tk 140 crore loan disbursed to returnee migrant workers: Minister

The Probashi Kalyan Bank has so far disbursed over Tk 140 crore from the Tk 700 crore special reintegration loan for migrant workers returning amid the coronavirus pandemic, Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad said on Monday.
The amount -- disbursed between July and December, 2020 -- was only about Tk 12 crore. However, disbursement picked up pace between January and March this year when loans of around Tk 130 crore were disbursed, the minister told the inaugural ceremony of a two-day international conference on the reintegration of returnee migrants.
The minister hoped that loan disbursement will go over Tk 200 crore by June this year.
Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), in collaboration with Migrant Forum in Asia and British Council's project 'Prokas', has organised the conference on "Reintegration of Returnee Migrants affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic".
Addressing as chief guest at the ceremony, Imran Ahmad said about 4.28 lakh migrant workers have returned home in the last year amid the pandemic.
He said they have taken various initiatives for the returnees' reintegration, including special loans and providing them with recognition of prior learning (RPL) certificate.
On the other hand, about 1.44 lakh people have gone overseas in the last three months through the official channel, he added.
On inward remittance, the minister said till March of the ongoing fiscal year, the country has received about $ 18.4 billion.
The amount is already higher than the US$ 18.2 billion that the country received as remittance in the last fiscal year, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD plans to produce Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
IndiGo introduces door-to-door baggage transfer service
Covid-19: Airline offers meals on parked planes
World Bank to align financing with Paris Climate Accord
Flydubai to resume 737 Max service; first flight to Pak
Dubai gold prices drop; 24K falls below Dh209
Change of corporate structure on cards to increase investment
Over Tk 140 crore loan disbursed to returnee migrant workers: Minister


Latest News
Lockdown enters day 2 amid public apathy
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft