

Community Bank, Robi sign business deal

With zero interest EMI option, this comes as an irresistible offer for the campaign beneficiaries, says a press release.

This unique partnership between Community Bank and Robi also enhances their ongoing collaboration on various innovative digital solutions.

Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed and Community Banks Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury recently signed an agreement in this regard on behalf of their respective organizations at the Community Bank's Corporate Head Office.

Robi Vice President Corporate Business Fahmidul Hasan, SME Business Vice Presiden, General Manager and Business Development Abul Kalam Mohammad Nazmul Islam were present on the occasion, among others.

Community Bank Chief Information Officer Abdul Qaium Khan Chief Financial Officer Benozeer Ahmed and Corporate Branch Manager Sk Zalal Uddin Ahmed were also present at the signing ceremony.









