FBCCI’s Fahim new Chairman of D-8 Chamber

FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim has been made Chairman of D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industries (D8CCI).

It was announced at the 'D-8 Business Forum' held on Monday on the eve of the 10th D-8 Summit scheduled for April 8.

The D-8 is an organisation for development co-operation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Apart from leading the apex business body Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Fahim is also the Vice-President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industries (SCCI) and Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CACCI).







