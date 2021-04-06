Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI’s Fahim new Chairman of D-8 Chamber

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim has been made Chairman of D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industries (D8CCI).
It was announced at the 'D-8 Business Forum' held on Monday on the eve of the 10th D-8 Summit scheduled for April 8.
The D-8 is an organisation for development co-operation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.
Apart from leading the apex business body Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Fahim is also the Vice-President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industries (SCCI) and Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CACCI).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD plans to produce Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
IndiGo introduces door-to-door baggage transfer service
Covid-19: Airline offers meals on parked planes
World Bank to align financing with Paris Climate Accord
Flydubai to resume 737 Max service; first flight to Pak
Dubai gold prices drop; 24K falls below Dh209
Change of corporate structure on cards to increase investment
Over Tk 140 crore loan disbursed to returnee migrant workers: Minister


Latest News
Lockdown enters day 2 amid public apathy
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft