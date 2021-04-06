Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Loan margin ceiling raised to curb free-fall of share prices

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) increased the marginal loan limit for the investors to curb the free-fall of share prices.
From now on, investors will be able to borrow more than before.
The investors will get margin loan ratio of 1:0.80, if the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) stays below 7,000 points, as per the latest decision of the BSEC.
That means, the investors will get a maximum loan of Tk 80, if he/she purchases shares of Tk 100. Earlier, the investors got margin loan of Tk 50 against buying of shares worth Tk 100.
The BSEC took the decision amid investors' panic onrising coronavirus cases in the country, said a senior BSEC official.
The new margin loan limit will be effective from today (Monday), he said.
However, if the main index of DSE exceeds 7,000-mark, the loan limit will come down to 1:0.50 per cent.
The BSEC took the decision after the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a biggest single-day fall in more than 12 months on Sunday as jittery investors dumped their holdings amid growing tension over impact of the virus-induced lockdown in the country.
DSEX wiped out by 181 points or 3.44 per cent to settle at 5,088, the largest single-day fall since March 16 last year just ahead of the first lockdown enforced on March 26, 2020 due to Covid-19 scare in the country.
The DSE also suspended pre-opening and post-closing session from Sunday until further notice. The bourses also cut the trading hours to two hours from existing four and a half hours during lockdown.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD plans to produce Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
IndiGo introduces door-to-door baggage transfer service
Covid-19: Airline offers meals on parked planes
World Bank to align financing with Paris Climate Accord
Flydubai to resume 737 Max service; first flight to Pak
Dubai gold prices drop; 24K falls below Dh209
Change of corporate structure on cards to increase investment
Over Tk 140 crore loan disbursed to returnee migrant workers: Minister


Latest News
Lockdown enters day 2 amid public apathy
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft