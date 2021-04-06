Stocks rebound on bargain hunting amid lockdown

Indices on the Dhaka Stocks Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rebounded on Monday, after a day of slump, as bargain hunters took floor to grab prospective shares that eased in value in previous sessions.

jumped up during the reduced trading hour on the first day of a new week-long lockdown on Monday as bargain hunters took floor to grab prospective shares that eased in value in previous sessions.

On the first day of the lockdown, there was a big rise in the stock market though it fell on Sunday at the government's announcement of a weeklong lockdown.

Shares and unit prices of most of the companies have risen along with all the price indices on both the bourses of the country.

The government issued a seven-day lockdown notification with 11-point directives on Sunday as the epidemic of coronavirus infection increased at an alarming rate.

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose 10 points since the start of trading on Monday. The upward trend of the index increases further over time.

Earlier, investors feared that the stock market might close. However, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam was determined to keep trading open in the conformity of bank transactions hours from 10 am to 12.30 pm approved by the Bangladesh Bank.

At the end of the day's trading, , DSEX, has risen by 88 points to 5177 points. Among the other two indices, DSE Shariah rose 16 points to 1,182. The DSE-30 index rose 43 points to 1,944 points.

In other words, the market capitalization of DSE has increased by Tk75.75 billion in a single day an increase in capital means that the share prices of listed companies have risen by that amount.

On the other hand, the overall index CASPI of CSE has increased by 250 points. The transaction was Tk160.2 million. Of the 185 companies that took part in the transaction, 122 rose, 27 declined and 36 remained unchanged.

























