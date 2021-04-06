Video
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021
Business

BB sets new ceiling for mobile financial services

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

People will not have to pay any charge to send a maximum of Tk 40,000 per month through mobile financial services (MFS), a development that will help clients settle financial transactions during the countrywide lockdown.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday issued a notice to this effect saying that clients will also be allowed to send Tk 10,000 per transaction without any charge through MFS providers.
The new instructions will be applicable for the type of person-to-person related transaction.
This means an individual will enjoy the new facility while sending money to another person, said a BB official.
Earlier, an individual was charged highest Tk 5 to send money to another person.
However, the BB has not changed the charge for the cash-out from the MFS accounts of clients.  People usually have to Tk 20 per withdrawal of Tk 1,000.
The BB has also enhanced the transaction ceiling for MFS as the central bank has reduced the banking hours during the strict restrictions on movement. A client will be able to send Tk 200,000 per month instead of the previous ceiling of Tk 75,000.
The enhanced transaction limit will also be applicable for the person-to-person related transaction.


