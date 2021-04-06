Sammilita Parishad wins BGMEA election

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) elected Faruque Hassan as the new president of the association.

Polling began by adhering to the coronavirus health rules amid the pandemic at 9am at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel in Dhaka and the BGMEA's regional office in Chattogram on Sunday and the results were declared early Monday.

Faruque Hassan's election as the president will be formally announced in the upcoming meeting of the newly elected directors on April 16 and the New board will take over on 20 April.

The panel of Sammilita Parishad led by Hassan won 24 posts of directors while other panel, Forum, led by ABM Shamsuddin won 11 posts. Outgoing BGMEA President Rubana Huq also competed from Forum.

Of the elected 35 directors, beside the President seven Vice-Presidents will be picked up.

Faruque, a former director, vice-president and senior vice-president of the association, secured 1,204 votes according to the results published early Monday.

He is also serving as consul general of Greece in Dhaka. Abdus Salam Murshedy, former president of the BGMEA, was the coordinator of the Sammilita Parishad panel.

Rubana Huq bagged 1,157 votes while ABM Shamsuddin, managing director of Hannan Group and Forum's president candidate, bagged 904 votes.

As many as 1,996 voters out of 2,314 cast their ballots until 7pm in the polls to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, or BGMEA.

The Sammilita Parishad and the Forum have been competing against each other in the BGMEA elections since the organisation's inception. But in the last few elections, leaders have been elected through a compromise between the two groups.

Faruque Hassan is the managing director of Giant Group, having annual exports of more than $30 million and employing 6,000 workers.

ABM Shamsuddin is the chairman of Hannan Group, which exported about $92 million worth of garments last year and employs more than 10,000 workers.

The BGMEA election is an important event as the industry is the single largest export earning sector and employs 4.2 million workers directly. Millions of people are involved in the industry indirectly.

In fiscal 2018-19, Bangladesh exported garment items worth more than $34.13 billion. The earnings declined to $27.94 billion last fiscal year as sales collapsed in Western markets because of the fallouts of the pandemic.

The sector's contribution to the gross domestic product stands at 15 per cent.

According to the results, the winners of the joint council are: Sammilita Parishad panel leader Faruk Hasan, SM Mannan Kochi, Arshad Jamal Dipu, Shahidullah Azim, Shirin Salam Oishee, Asif Ashraf, Mohiuddin Rubel, Tanvir Ahmed, Md. Khashru Chowdhury, Abdullahil Rakib, Harun Aur Rashid, Rajib Chowdhury, Miran Ali, Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, Imranur Rahman, Nasir Uddin, Sajjadur Rahman Mridha Shipon.

The winners of the Forum are- Rubana Haque, Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu, MA Rahim Firoz, Asif Ibrahim, Faisal Samad, Navidul Haque, Vidia Amrit Khan, Enamul Haque Khan Bablu, Mizanur Rahman.

Chittagong Sammilita Parishad has six winners. They are- Syed Nazrul Islam, AM Shafiqul Karim Khokon, Md. Hasan Jackie, Tanvir Habib, Ahsanul Haque, Rakibul Alam Chowdhury. The three winners of the forum are M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Mohammad Abdus Salam and Mohammad Atiq.











