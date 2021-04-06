Video
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021
ADB to give $940m loan to BD for C-19 vaccine buying

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to give $940 million loan to Bangladesh for procuring coronavirus vaccine and enhance health care services.
This is the largest ADB loan support to Bangladesh for the coronavirus vaccine so far. The Manila-based lender's agreed for the loan after its Dhaka office showed interests in financing Bangladesh during virtual discussions with the Economic Relations Division recently.
The ADB board is expected to approve the funds in April and subsequently sign a deal, said Pear Mohammad, an additional secretary at the ERD.
bdnews24.com adds: Half the proposed fund, or $470 million, will be soft loan with 2 per cent interest, according to Pear.
The terms for the rest of the funds have not been finalised, but there may be a 0.5 per cent commitment charge in addition to the London Inter-bank Offered Rate, or Libor, he said.
Bangladesh will have to repay the loan in 30 years with five years of grace period, according to the proposal.
An ADB official in Dhaka said they were preparing the papers to send to the board.
The World Bank had approved $500 million funds for Bangladesh to buy COVID-19 vaccine doses last month. The deal is expected to be signed shortly.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank or AIIB has also agreed to provide $100 million to Bangladesh for the
vaccine.


