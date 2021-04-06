Video
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021
First Day Of Lockdown

Industrial output, banking, stock trading normal

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Shamsul Huda

Women work at a Bangladesh garment factory. File photo

Women work at a Bangladesh garment factory. File photo

On first day of the weeklong lockdown industrial production, banking, stock trading and different service oriented activities continued on the first day of the weeklong lockdown on Monday.
However, public transports were out of operation and shopping malls remained closed.
Almost all the bank branches in the capital city continued their transactions from 10 am to 12.30 pm and during a spot visit to several bank branches this correspondent saw adequate number of clients busy on transactions.
Amir Hossain a senior banker in the Modhumoti Bank's Motijheel Branh said, "We are in full transaction within the allowed time frame and clients are available today."
He said in compare with other days the rush was lower and few female staff were absent.
A share trader Siddique Islam said: "I did online share trading today and found no difference from any other day, despite ongoing lockdown."
He said the market was uptrend on Monday and he did some profit.
Since morning of the first day of lockdown it was seen that most of the government and private offices remained open with limited numbers of employees.
Mohamamd Abdus Samad a senior office staff in Gulshan said over telephone: "I am office today and our internal works are going on."
He said though few senior level officers are yet to reach but other transactions are going on. It was learnt that industrial productions were in full swing in the garments manufacturing units and textile mills.
Mohd Khorshed Alam, Chairman, Little Group located in Ashulia said, "Our production is going on with maintaining health safety measures."
He said workers attendance is almost 100 per cent and every one enters in the factory by washing their hands, measuring temperatures and wearing mask."
However he complained the low gas pressure was hampering production at the industrial belt at Ashulia.
Kithchen market, grocery and few others business were in trading.
Against lockdown shop owners in New Market area, Gausia, Anarkoli and in few other places took to streets demanding open of their businesses as Eid is ahead and if they can't do business it will cause a big loss for them.
A protesting show owner in Gausia market area said, "I have already stocked a large numbers of fabrics and dresses in my shop targeting Eid and if I can't do business it will be loss and even I have to give up my business."
Abul Hossain a office staff while was waiting for a Rikshaw said, "My office is open but there is no public transport."
He said it is misleading of stopping public transport and remaining office open.
Like Hossain many others were facing trouble on first day of lockdown that their office is open but they have to pay much on transport.


« PreviousNext »

