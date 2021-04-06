Video
278 passengers from Lebanon sent to quarantine

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Some 278 Bangladeshi passengers who returned home from Lebanon have been sent to Ashkona hajj camp on Monday morning.
"After returning by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight as part of a voluntary repatriation programme from abroad they were sent to Ashkona hajj camp for 14 days quarantine through force protection," Assistant Commissioner of DMP, Airport Zone, Khandaker Rezaul Hasan.
However, their relatives and other passengers at the airport staged anti-quarantine protest in front of terminal one in denial to compulsory quarantine for the passengers coming from abroad.
Airport police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has imposed a restriction on passengers from Europe and 12 other countries due to sudden surge in Covid 19 infection and fatality in Bangladesh.
Lebanon is among 12 countries and the ban will be in effect till April 18.
The Dhaka bound flight from Lebanon was not allowed to land last midnight. But with the initiatives of the embassy, the flight was later allowed to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on humanitarian grounds.
"According to airport sources, the flight authorities from Lebanon did not inform HSIA airport authorities, as a result, the flight was not allowed to land at till 3 pm," Additional Superintendent of Police, Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBN) Alamgir Hossain Shimul said.
After roaming for about an hour in the air the flight was allowed to land on special consideration.
But due to lack of advance information the airport health workers were not present at that time later, the health check up of the passengers was carried out at since 8 am this morning.



