Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

PM’s comment on Hefazat leader based on facts: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the statement made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the moral transgression of a Hefazat-e-Islam leader was based on facts.
At a briefing in the morning at his official residence, Quader said the Prime Minister's speech had exposed the dark side of people who use religion as business.
He said that the people thought the so-called leaders would apologise in public after this shameful incident but they showed their audacity by attacking the resort instead.
"Acts of violence in support of these immoral activities only exposed the true colour of this hardliner communal group," the Awami League leader said.
Quader said he thinks that these extremist communal groups are a threat to independence and sovereignty. They want to avenge their old defeat by targeting the Liberation War and its spirit.
He called upon all to unite under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina to resist and defeat these forces.
Quader said that the government is investigating the acts of violence during the golden jubilee celebrations and taking actions against those involved.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
278 passengers from Lebanon sent to quarantine
PM’s comment on Hefazat leader based on facts: Quader
Walking the extra mile for water in coastal Khulna
Govt publishes TRP monitoring rules
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah strikes defiant tone amid palace turmoil
South Korea provides Covid-19 test kits to Bangladesh
TK Group fined Tk 3.2 lakh for razing hills in Ctg
Jordan palace turmoil, wave of arrests over plot to 'destabilise' kingdom


Latest News
Lockdown enters day 2 amid public apathy
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft