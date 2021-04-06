PM’s comment on Hefazat leader based on facts: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the statement made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the moral transgression of a Hefazat-e-Islam leader was based on facts.

At a briefing in the morning at his official residence, Quader said the Prime Minister's speech had exposed the dark side of people who use religion as business.

He said that the people thought the so-called leaders would apologise in public after this shameful incident but they showed their audacity by attacking the resort instead.

"Acts of violence in support of these immoral activities only exposed the true colour of this hardliner communal group," the Awami League leader said.

Quader said he thinks that these extremist communal groups are a threat to independence and sovereignty. They want to avenge their old defeat by targeting the Liberation War and its spirit.

He called upon all to unite under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina to resist and defeat these forces.

Quader said that the government is investigating the acts of violence during the golden jubilee celebrations and taking actions against those involved. -UNB







