A total of 41,322 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Monday.

Among the vaccine recipients, 23,698 were male and 17,624 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of April 5, the number of vaccine receivers was 55,39,494. Among the vaccine receivers, 34,35,701 are male and 21,03,793 female as the countrywide. -BSS