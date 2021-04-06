Two Chhatra Adhikar men remanded

Two Chhatra Adhikar Parishad leaders were placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Monday in a case filed for snatching another Parishad activist named Kalam from police custody while he was undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order after Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of the Detective Branch of Police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the duo a with a five-day remand prayer each.

The remanded Parishad leaders are President of Dhaka University unit Bin Yamin Mollah and city leader Arifin Hossain.

The case statement is that police arrested parishad activist Abul Kalam Azad from Motijheel area on March 25 from the procession brought out in the city protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later, the accused Yamin Mollah and city leader Arifin Hossain snatched kalam from police custody at DMCH.





