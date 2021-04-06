10 people fined for not wearing masks in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 5: A total of 10 people were fined by mobile courts for not wearing masks outside their homes and for violating Covid-19 health guidelines in different areas of the port city on Monday.

Executive Magistrate of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Marofa Sheli conducted drives in various places, including the city's Station road, Tiger Pass area under Kotwali thana this afternoon.

During the drives, a total of six people were fined Taka 700 for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing. The mobile court also distributed masks among people.





