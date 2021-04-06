Sufferings of poor people during lockdown

Dear Sir

Countrywide lockdown has been implemented for the second time since the breakout of Covid-19 in 2020. One thing from the lockdown last year still etched raw in the collective memory of the city is hordes of hungry people coming out onto the streets.



The scenes were straight out of a Dickensian nightmare -- hungry people standing beneath the tall unyielding buildings of the city, imploring food, hungry people stampeding each other while running after relief trucks that held far too less rice for far too many people. Those who could not bring themselves to beg on the streets, went to bed hungry night after night.



Now, the government's announcement of imposing social restrictions sends a strong message to the general public -- the situation is going from bad to worse. This time last year, the Covid-19 positivity rate was 2 percent, now it is around 23.1 per cent. In order to save lives it is important to stay at home. Simultaneously, it is a matter of worry how the wage earner families will survive. The lockdown will aggrandize their sufferings.



Therefore, it is important to initiative policies regarding the poor people so that they can survive during the workless days.

Alif Khan

Via email