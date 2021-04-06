

Nuclear energy for mankind



Over 50 countries utilise nuclear energy in about 220 research reactors. In addition to research, these reactors are used for the production of medical and industrial isotopes, as well as for training. Nuclear technology uses the energy released by splitting the atoms of certain elements. It was first developed in the 1940s, and during the Second World War, research initially focused on producing nuclear weapons. In the 1950s attention turned to the peaceful use of nuclear fission, in a controlled manner for naval propulsion and for making electricity.



The first nuclear reactor to produce electricity (albeit a trivial amount) was the small Experimental Breeder Reactor (EBR-1) designed and operated by Argonne National Laboratory and sited in Idaho, USA. The reactor started up in December 1951. In 1953 President Eisenhower proposed his "Atoms for Peace" programme, which reoriented significant research effort towards electricity generation and set the course for civil nuclear energy development in the USA.



Calder Hall, UK, the first nuclear power station in the world to produce electricity on commercial basis, was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in October, 1956. The developed countries are generating electricity with nuclear power including: USA (98.2GW), France (63.1GW), China (47.5GW), Japan (32GW),Russia (28.5GW), South Korea (23.2GW), Canada (13.6GW), Ukraine (13.1GW), United Kingdom (8.9GW), and Sweden (7.7GW).

What is nuclear power electricity?

Nuclear power is generated by splitting uranium or plutonium atoms through chain reactions in a nuclear reactor by a process known as 'fission'. The nucleus breaks down resulting in the emission of heat and radiation followed by the chain reaction which is very dangerous. The energy released from splitting the atoms is used to heat water into steam. This steam then turns a turbine, which creates usable electricity. Experts believe that thorium is another fuel that could be used for nuclear power. It's already being used in countries like India and Russia.



Generating electricity using nuclear reactors carries high risk but offers a number of rewards. There are strong proponents as well as serious opponents of nuclear energy. Advocates for and against nuclear energy are equally passionate about their causes. So it is very important to understand the pros and cons of this source of energy before going to build-up such a plant. Since Bangladesh has already embarked on a nuclear power plant project at Rooppur, Pabna, many people become more interested to look at its advantages and disadvantages.



Advantages of Nuclear Energy:

1) Clean energy: Nuclear energy produces electricity without greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. It is cleaner than many other forms of energy production. Essentially, nuclear power would be "carbon-zero" if the uranium were mined and transported in a more efficient way. According to World Nuclear Association (WNA) "Greenhouse gas emissions of nuclear power plants are among the lowest of any electricity generation method and on a lifecycle basis are comparable to wind, hydro-electricity and biomass." Excess carbon dioxide is one of the leading causes of climate change. So, the less carbon and greenhouse gas emissions help to keep clean our planet. In fact, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), nuclear electricity production prevents 528 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere annually.

2) Reliability: One of the biggest benefits of nuclear energy is that it is a reliable power generation source. Unlike solar and wind energy, which need the sun to be shining or the wind to be blowing, nuclear power can be generated at any time throughout the day. It means that a nuclear power plant can produce energy nonstop, and you won't have to experience any delays in energy production. When a nuclear power plant is functioning properly, it can run uninterrupted for one to two years. This results in fewer brownouts or other power interruptions. It is more stable than other forms of energy.

3) Cheap: Nuclear energy produces electricity at a competitive price and is generally comparable in output to coal plants. It needs less uranium to produce the same amount of energy of coal or oil, which lowers the cost of producing the same amount of energy. Uranium is also less expensive to procure and transport, which further lowers the cost. According to the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) "One uranium fuel pellet creates as much energy as one ton of coal, 149 gallons of oil or 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas."

4) Low operating cost: Although nuclear power reactors are expensive to build, they are relatively cheap to operate. Fuel is inexpensive and a plant can be operated by small number of people, approximately 10 people.

5) High quantities: Nuclear reaction releases a million times more energy, as compared to hydro or wind energy. Large quantity of energy is generated from a single nuclear power plant.

6) High reserves: Nuclear reactors make use of uranium as fuel and produces huge amounts of energy from small amounts of uranium. The Earth has high reserves of uranium. Moreover other fuel cycles like Thorium are available for power generation. Whereas, oil reserves and other fossil type fuels are likely to run out shortly.

7) High energy density: The nuclear energy is by far the most concentrated form of energy, so it can be produced in large quantities over short periods of time. It is estimated that the amount of energy released in a nuclear fission reaction is ten million times greater than the amount released when burning fossil fuels. Therefore, the amount of nuclear fuel required in a nuclear power plant is much smaller compared to those of other types of power plants. This helps contribute to the low cost of nuclear energy. One nuclear power plant can produce thousands of megawatt hours of energy.

8) Low waste: It produces small amounts of waste and the waste is more compact.

9) Location: A nuclear plant is not dependant on local sources like oil and coal and can be set up in any part of the globe. It also does not require a lot of space and so can be placed in already developed areas.

(To be continued)

The writer is former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh













Bangladesh has been struggling for the development of nuclear power energy for its peaceful use in fulfilling the ever growing demand of electricity for decades. Though it has become a controversial option for developing electrical energy; about 15 per cent of the world's electricity coming from the nuclear power reactors. 'It is the world's second largest source of low-carbon power (29 per cent of the total in 2018).Over 50 countries utilise nuclear energy in about 220 research reactors. In addition to research, these reactors are used for the production of medical and industrial isotopes, as well as for training. Nuclear technology uses the energy released by splitting the atoms of certain elements. It was first developed in the 1940s, and during the Second World War, research initially focused on producing nuclear weapons. In the 1950s attention turned to the peaceful use of nuclear fission, in a controlled manner for naval propulsion and for making electricity.The first nuclear reactor to produce electricity (albeit a trivial amount) was the small Experimental Breeder Reactor (EBR-1) designed and operated by Argonne National Laboratory and sited in Idaho, USA. The reactor started up in December 1951. In 1953 President Eisenhower proposed his "Atoms for Peace" programme, which reoriented significant research effort towards electricity generation and set the course for civil nuclear energy development in the USA.Calder Hall, UK, the first nuclear power station in the world to produce electricity on commercial basis, was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in October, 1956. The developed countries are generating electricity with nuclear power including: USA (98.2GW), France (63.1GW), China (47.5GW), Japan (32GW),Russia (28.5GW), South Korea (23.2GW), Canada (13.6GW), Ukraine (13.1GW), United Kingdom (8.9GW), and Sweden (7.7GW).What is nuclear power electricity?Nuclear power is generated by splitting uranium or plutonium atoms through chain reactions in a nuclear reactor by a process known as 'fission'. The nucleus breaks down resulting in the emission of heat and radiation followed by the chain reaction which is very dangerous. The energy released from splitting the atoms is used to heat water into steam. This steam then turns a turbine, which creates usable electricity. Experts believe that thorium is another fuel that could be used for nuclear power. It's already being used in countries like India and Russia.Generating electricity using nuclear reactors carries high risk but offers a number of rewards. There are strong proponents as well as serious opponents of nuclear energy. Advocates for and against nuclear energy are equally passionate about their causes. So it is very important to understand the pros and cons of this source of energy before going to build-up such a plant. Since Bangladesh has already embarked on a nuclear power plant project at Rooppur, Pabna, many people become more interested to look at its advantages and disadvantages.Advantages of Nuclear Energy:1) Clean energy: Nuclear energy produces electricity without greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. It is cleaner than many other forms of energy production. Essentially, nuclear power would be "carbon-zero" if the uranium were mined and transported in a more efficient way. According to World Nuclear Association (WNA) "Greenhouse gas emissions of nuclear power plants are among the lowest of any electricity generation method and on a lifecycle basis are comparable to wind, hydro-electricity and biomass." Excess carbon dioxide is one of the leading causes of climate change. So, the less carbon and greenhouse gas emissions help to keep clean our planet. In fact, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), nuclear electricity production prevents 528 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere annually.2) Reliability: One of the biggest benefits of nuclear energy is that it is a reliable power generation source. Unlike solar and wind energy, which need the sun to be shining or the wind to be blowing, nuclear power can be generated at any time throughout the day. It means that a nuclear power plant can produce energy nonstop, and you won't have to experience any delays in energy production. When a nuclear power plant is functioning properly, it can run uninterrupted for one to two years. This results in fewer brownouts or other power interruptions. It is more stable than other forms of energy.3) Cheap: Nuclear energy produces electricity at a competitive price and is generally comparable in output to coal plants. It needs less uranium to produce the same amount of energy of coal or oil, which lowers the cost of producing the same amount of energy. Uranium is also less expensive to procure and transport, which further lowers the cost. According to the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) "One uranium fuel pellet creates as much energy as one ton of coal, 149 gallons of oil or 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas."4) Low operating cost: Although nuclear power reactors are expensive to build, they are relatively cheap to operate. Fuel is inexpensive and a plant can be operated by small number of people, approximately 10 people.5) High quantities: Nuclear reaction releases a million times more energy, as compared to hydro or wind energy. Large quantity of energy is generated from a single nuclear power plant.6) High reserves: Nuclear reactors make use of uranium as fuel and produces huge amounts of energy from small amounts of uranium. The Earth has high reserves of uranium. Moreover other fuel cycles like Thorium are available for power generation. Whereas, oil reserves and other fossil type fuels are likely to run out shortly.7) High energy density: The nuclear energy is by far the most concentrated form of energy, so it can be produced in large quantities over short periods of time. It is estimated that the amount of energy released in a nuclear fission reaction is ten million times greater than the amount released when burning fossil fuels. Therefore, the amount of nuclear fuel required in a nuclear power plant is much smaller compared to those of other types of power plants. This helps contribute to the low cost of nuclear energy. One nuclear power plant can produce thousands of megawatt hours of energy.8) Low waste: It produces small amounts of waste and the waste is more compact.9) Location: A nuclear plant is not dependant on local sources like oil and coal and can be set up in any part of the globe. It also does not require a lot of space and so can be placed in already developed areas.(To be continued)The writer is former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh