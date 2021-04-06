

Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!



Isn't she in a similar situation right now? Suu Kyi, de facto leader of Myanmar, is now held in captivity since Myanmar's Tatmadaw seized power on February 1, 2021. Suu Kyi is already an internationally hailed beacon of democracy; all she needs is a nomination and admiration of her struggle for democracy to get to that elite club. It does not seem like a difficult proposition!



Who knows, she might have already been nominated because February 1st is the deadline to make a nomination for the award. If she wins, we shall come to know in early October when the announcement is traditionally scheduled. If she does not, we may never know in our lifetime because the authority follows a 50 years non-disclosure policy of names.



No one is supposed to be skeptical about Suu Kyi's Nobel Peace Prize, especially after what she went through. Her 15 years struggle from 1989 to 2010 is an inspiring story that generates awe, hope, and determination. It's what she did afterwards regarding Rohingya crisis that gives goosebumps to most of us.



The United Nations described the Rohingya as the "world's most persecuted people" and documented mass genocide, gang rapes, and devastating violation of human rights by Myanmar state forces. While UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the violence as ethnic cleansing and the humanitarian situation as catastrophic, SuuKyi ponders otherwise.



She responded for sure, but in her way. Not only she said anything condemning the genocide, but she also defended it. She called allegations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims "incomplete and misleading" at the United Nations International Court of Justice on 11 December 2020. According to human rights watch, Suu Kyi asked to drop the genocide case against Myanmar. She is even accused of not allowing interviews and creating impediments for United Nations teams going for investigations.



Following the surprising stance, Amnesty International has revoked Aung San Suu Kyi's Ambassador of Conscience Award, citing her 'shameful betrayal' of the principles she once stood for and her failure to be a voice of hope. Moreover, several Freedom of City Awards were also revoked (i.e. Oxford, Sheffield, Glasgow, Dublin, Newcastle, and Edinburgh) that were once bestowed upon her. She also lost her United States Holocaust Museum's Elie Weisel award for the same reason.



However, why should she care? Ms Suu Kyi remains vastly popular in Myanmar. According to a poll conducted by the People's Alliance for Credible Elections in 2020, her trustworthiness excelled up to 79%, which was 70% in the previous year.



The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the most significant recognitions in the world. Winners are not the only icon of peace, but they become something more: an ideology, a voice, and a moral compass for lasting peace. They are a valuable asset to the country and the international community. SuuKyi, who is supposed to be an undying symbol of human rights, forgot her role. Or, perhaps, she was always like that, and we failed to identify the true character of Suu Kyi.



We really couldn't know the real Suu Kyi. Suu Kyi before 13 November 2010, the day her house arrest term ended, and Suu Kyi after 6 April 2016, the day she became state counsellor, a position akin to a Prime Minister created especially for her, are different. Great power comes with greater responsibility; a weighty maxim completely overlooked by Kyi.



Critically speaking, Myanmar is quite successful in side stepping the focus from the Rohingya crisis. The perceived severity of the military coup is on the priority list of print and electronic media right now. The humanitarian appeal of distressed Rohingya is fading, and death cases in the military coup are drawing more attention than one million distressed Rohingya. After all, Rohingya issue is not novel and Bangladesh is taking best possible care of them.



We have sympathy for Suu Kyi's present condition and we condemn all deaths; however, is it unusual to be sceptical? Senior General Min Aung Hlaing who was once defended by Suu Kyi has charged Suu Kyi with possession of illegally imported walkie-talkies and violation of country's natural disaster management law by breaching coronavirus restrictions etc. Charges of such kind against Suu Kyi seem ridiculous. Is the military intentionally keeping those charges easy for her? There's something to ponder, perhaps.



Kyi's confinement has become a blessing in disguise and gradually restoring Kyi's image. Her personal sacrifice and untiring dedication to establish democracy are likely to receive similar attention worldwide. The question is, should we let that go with the wind? Are we gradually going to forget what she did? We are forgetful for sure; nevertheless, what she did should neither be forgiven nor forgotten.



Suu Kyi achieved Nobel and defended genocide. Being held in captivity, Suu Kyi is again drawing worldwide sympathy. On the contrary, the charismatic leader, Sheikh Hasina who opened the border to shelter more than a million Rohingya and constantly supporting them is not recognized by the Nobel Committee!

Golam Towhid Al Kibria is a graduate from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) as well as Army Command College, Nanjing, China







