Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts

Seven people including a woman and her son were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Cumilla, Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Thakurgaon, in three days.

CUMILLA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers with 40kg of hemp from Chouddagram Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The arrested persons are Jashim Uddin, 42, a resident of Sreegangta Village in Nangalkot Upazila of the district, and Nurul Qader, 26, of Imamnagar Village in Sitakunda Upazila of Chattogram.

Cumilla RAB-11 CPC-2 Camp Commander Major Talukdar Nazmus Sakib said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Latimi area in the morning and arrested the duo with the hemp from a private car.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Chouddagram Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man with drugs from Sadar Upazila in the district early Sunday.

The arrested person is Babu Mia, 48, son of Moin Uddin, a resident of Dakshin Jamalpur Village in the upazila.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) SM Fazlul Haque said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jamalpur Bazar area at around 12:45am and arrested Babu Mia with 293 yaba tablets and 10gm of hemp red-handed.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug trading during primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection, the ASP added.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers with 1.6 kilograms of hemp in the city on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Sumon, 22, son of Afan Sarkar, and Sohan, 21, son of Nader, residents of Bharuapara area under Belpukur PS in the city.

RAB-5 Mollapara Camp sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Baharupara area at night and arrested the duo with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Belpukur PS in this connection.

THAKURGAON: Police arrested a woman and her son with 34 bottles of phensedyl in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The arrested persons are Jamela alias Momena, wife of Jobaidur Rahman, a resident of Bashbari Naldighi Para Village in Ranishankail Upazila of the district, and her son Zahurul Islam Nayon.

Police and local sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in front of Public Club in Pirganj Municipal Town at around 7:30am and arrested them with the phensedyl from a BRTC bus.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Pirganj PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of the PS Khairul Islam Dawn confirmed the matter.