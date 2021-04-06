Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Joypurhat and Mymensingh, in two days.

PIROJPUR: A newly married youth killed self in Indurkaki Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Hafijul Islam, 28, was son of Badsha Hawelder of Tagra Village at Parerhat Union of the upazila.

He hanged himself from the ceiling of his residence. He left a suicidal note saying, "None is responsible."

Relatives recovered his hanging body and took to the district hospital where physicians declared him dead. The deceased was married two months back.

JOYPURHAT: A youth killed self by jumping under a running intercity train in the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Abu Hossain, 32, was a tea shopper of Purbo Bazar in the district town. His tea stall is located in the south of Barighati pond, 300 yards away from the Joypurhat Railway Station.

Locals said, Abu Hossain was seen roaming in the locality before Khulna-bounding Rupsa Intercity Train coming from Chilahati. he jumped under the train after it left the station. His throat got cut and died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Police Station (PS) AKM Alamgir Hossain said, on information, police forces were sent instantly to the spot.

Locals said, he has committed suicide.

OC said, Santahar GRP police has been informed about the incident for taking necessary measures in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Asma, 30, was the wife of Sabuj Mia, a resident of Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Asma hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house.

Sabu Mia found her hanging body in the evening.

Hearing his scream, neighbours rushed to the scene and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar confirmed the incident.





