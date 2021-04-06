Rafiqul Islam Bacchu

MORELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Rafiqul Islam Bacchu, former chairman of Balaibunia Union Parishad in Morelganj Upazila of the district, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital on Saturday night. He was 65.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Kalikabari School Field on Sunday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left wife, one son, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Md Shah Alam

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Md Shah Alam, freedom fighter, of Karoitala area in Kamalngar Upazila of the district passed away on Friday. He was 70.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at that night. Later, he was bried in his family graveyard.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman, former Muktijoddha commanders MA Taher and Safik Uddin, and Char Lorence Union's Chairman AHM Ahsan Ullah Hiron have condoled his death.

He left behind his wife, one son and two daughters to mourn his death.



