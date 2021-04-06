Video
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:45 PM
Home Countryside

Two killed, 23 injured in road mishaps

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two people were killed and at least 23 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Brahmanbaria, on Monday.
RAJSHAHI: Two people were killed and two others injured as a speedy truck crushed them on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway in Puthia Upazila of the district early Monday.
The deceased were identified as van-puller Shahidul Islam, 42, and Abdus Samad, 60, hailed from Sultanpur Village in Sadar Upazila of Natore.
The deceased's family sources said they fell down from a running van in Choto Senbhag area on the highway.
At that time, a speedy truck crushed the four, leaving Shahidul and Abdus Samad dead on the spot.
Paba Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Lutror Rahman said the bodies were handed over to the respective families upon their requests.
Meanwhile, truck driver and his assistant fled the scene.
BRAHMANBARIA: At least 21 policemen were injured as a bus hit a police van on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said the accident occurred in Pirbari area in the morning when the bus of 'Econo Paribahan' hit the police van carrying 21 cops, which left them injured.
Among the injured, seven policemen were sent to Sadar General Hospital as their condition were stated to be   critical.
The policemen met the incident while returning to their respective police stations after performing their duties.
However, the law enforcers arrested the bus driver and its helper from the scene.


