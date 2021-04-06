Video
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:45 PM
Home Countryside

Nor’wester kills 11 in Gaibandha, Kurigram

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

The photo shows some trees uprooted by tornado that lashes Gaibandha on Sunday noon. photo: observer

At least 11 people including eight women in Gaibandha and Kurigram districts were killed by the attack of the first nor'wester hit  the country on Sunday.   
GAIBANDHA: At least 10 people including a minor child have been killed and more than 100 others injured when a violent nor'wester lashed the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Munir, 5, son of Hiru Mia of Horinsingha Village, Sahara Begum, 41, wife of Mithu Mia of Dhondhoni Village, Joshna Rani, 55, wife of Khagendra Chandra of Rifaetpur Village, Arzina Begum, 28, wife of Rizu Mia of Bashudebpur Village in Sadar Upazila; Hafez Uddin, 65, son of late Barek Mia of Dakatiachar Village, Shimuli Begum, 26, wife of Bishu Mia of Katlamari Village in Fulchhari Upazila; Mamata Begum, 65, wife of Abdul Kader of Kumedpur Village, Jahanara Begum, 50, wife of Eunus Ali of Bakerpara Village, Abdur Gaffar, 42, son of Abbas Uddin of Mostafapur Village in Palashbari Upazila; and Moyna Begum, 47, wife of Solayman Ali of Kishamat Holdia Village in Sundarganj Upazila of the district.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin said a gust of wind started at around 2:45pm and it lasted more than one hour.
Due to the nor'wester, many dwelling houses, standing crops were damaged and a large number of trees were also uprooted in all the seven upazilas of the district.
Electricity connections had been cut off in many places till 11pm.
District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer AKM Eddris Ali said actual assessment of losses caused by the nor'wester could not be known immediately.
However, all the upazila nirbahi officers have been instructed to report the amount of damage in each upazila as early as possible, said DC Abdul Matin.
Primarily, some of the victim's families were given Taka 10,000 each by the district administration, the DC added.
RAJIBPUR, KURIGRAM: A woman was killed in nor'wester that lashed the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Dukhini, 45, wife of Fazar Ali, a resident of Badarpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a tree fell on Dukhini while she was going to bring her goat back home amid the nor'wester in the afternoon, which left her dead on the spot.


