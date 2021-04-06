Man mistakenly takes poison, dies

THAKURGAON, Apr 5: A man took poison mistakenly and died in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Haradhan Sheel, 50, was a resident of Gandabari Village under Bachore Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Haradhan had been suffering from various diseases including chest pain for the last couple of days.

However, he mistakenly took poison instead of medicine at night and fell sick.

Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.
















