Man found dead at Birampur

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Apr 5: Police recovered the body of a man from Birampur Upazila in the district on Monday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately. Police sources said locals spotted the body beside a rail line in Moupukur Village at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have crushed under a train on Sunday night.








