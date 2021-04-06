137 more contact corona in 3 dists

A total of 137 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Noakhali, Bhola and Rangamati, in two days.

NOAKHALI: Some 111 more people contacted novel coronavirus in the district on Monday.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar said 32 cases were reported in Sadar, 39 in Begumganj, 15 in Companiganj, nine in Kabirhat, seven in Sonaimuri, three in Senbag and Hatiya each, two in Chatkhil, and one in Subarnachar upazilas.

So far, a total of 6,206 people were infected with the virus in the district while 5,525 have been recovered from it and 589 are now in isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 647 samples were tested in two coronavirus testing laboratories, yielding 17.16 per cent positivity rate.

Till now, 92 people died of the virus in the district, the CS added.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the lockdown, no large crowd was seen in the markets of the district town in the morning. A few numbers of auto-rickshaws and vehicles are plying on different roads.

BHOLA: Some 24 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,185 in the district.

Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Of the newly infected people, 15 are in Sadar, six in Lalmohan, two in Borhanuddin and one in Daulatkhan upazilas.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,005 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 10 died of it and at least 50 others died with the virus symptoms in the district.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Two more people have contracted coronavirus in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 166 in the upazila.

Kaptai Upazila Health Department Corona Focal Person Dr Omar Faruq Roni said the samples sent to Rangamati PCR Lab for test came in hand on the day where two persons of KPM area were found positive for the virus.

So far, 155 people have been recovered from the virus while two died of it in the upazila.

Among the total infected, nine patients are now undergoing treatment at their respective homes.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Masud Ahmed Chowdhury confirmed the information.







