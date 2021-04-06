Four die of corona in three districts

Four people including a union parishad (UP) chairman died of coronavirus in three districts- Pirojpur, Bagerhat and Rajshahi, on Sunday.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Two people died with coronavirus symptoms in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Mahbub Alam Selim, 55, son of Md Ismail Hossain, a resident of Bhandaria Municipality, and Md Halim Sharif Jashim, 50, son of Ali Akbar Sharif of Paikkhali Village in the upazila.

Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex sources said Mahbub Alam and Halim Sharif were admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms on Saturday.

Later, they died there on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

A total of 950 samples were tested in the last week where 152 people were found positive for the virus in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Nani Gopal Roy confirmed the matter.

MORELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A UP chairman in Morelganj Upazila of the district died of coronavirus at Shyamoli National Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Master Abul Khayer, 56, chairman of Khaulia UP in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said after being tested positive for the virus, Abul Khayer was admitted to Shyamoli National Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

Later, he died there at around 9:45pm while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, the UP chairman tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

After his namaz-e-janaza on SP Rashidia High School Field, he was buried at a graveyard in the upazila at noon.

He left wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

RAJSHAHI: One more patient died on Sunday from the deadly coronavirus, taking the death toll to 414 in Rajshahi Division.

A total of 27,331 people have so far been infected with the corona virus in the division as 117 new cases were detected here on Sunday.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Divisional Director of Health, confirmed the information through a press release on Monday noon.

He said the highest 264 patients have so far died in Bogura. The second highest 57 people died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 27 in Naogaon, 14 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna.

Of the total infected patients, 24,871 people have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease in the division till Monday morning and 3,143 are undergoing treatment at different designated hospital in the division.





