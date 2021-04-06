Sand lifting from rivers’ confluence threatens erosion in Narail



The photo shows sand being lifted near Baradia Seaport in Narail. photo: observer

Locals said, the Nabaganga and Madhumati rivers in the district are going to suffer erosion due to reckless sand lifting from the confluence.

The sand lifting is taking place near Baradia Seaport in Narail. The rivers are changing day by day; their banks and biodiversity are getting under erosion threat.

Maa Babar Doa Enterprise took the lease of Madhumati Char Balumahal in Baradia Telkara Moula in Narail, and the confluence of Nabganga and Madhumati rivers from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office for one year (2020-2021) at a cost of Tk 1.38 million.

It is supposed to lift sand by a dredger within 750 feet from the front of the north-eastern end of the village. But seven/eight dredgers are used to lift the sand.

River banks, houses, and trees and plants in the locality are set to experience erosion.

Sanjoy Bagchi, a businessman at Bardia Bazar, said, crore of government money is misused to prevent erosion.

Abdul Alim Sarder , a local said, hundreds of traders from three districts are managing livelihood from this bazaar.

There are two schools and one college, mosque, madrasa, monastery, temple, and 100 years old Baradia River Port.

If the illegal sand lifting is not contained, hundreds of houses and areas including Baradia, Mahajan Bazar, religious institutions and educational institutions will be eroded soon.

Khan Russell Suite, union chairman of Khasial Union, said, "I informed the administration of the sand lifting. They have assured us of a fair solution."

DC Habibur Rahman gave assurance of quick supervision in the locality.

"We will take necessary legal action after inspection," he added.







