India launches world’s biggest disease surveillance platform

New Delhi, April 5- India on Monday launched the world's biggest online disease surveillance platform which will track 33 diseases and prevent outbreak of any epidemic.

The Health Ministry described the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) as the next generation highly refined version of the presently used Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

At the virtual launch of the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) here, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that this platform marks the beginning of a new chapter in India's public health trajectory. "India is the first country in the world to adopt such an advanced disease surveillance system. Accurate, reliable and timely information is crucial for a country such as India which has a population of 1.35 billion. This information system for precision public health is essential for delivering the right intervention at the right time, every time to the right population."

The Minister said that the new version of IHIP will house the data entry and management for India's disease surveillance program. In addition to tracking 33 diseases now as compared to 18 diseases previously, it will ensure near-real-time data in digital mode. " Such an advanced digital platform for scouting the earliest signs of disease spread in the smallest of villages and blocks in the country will immensely help in nipping in the bud any potential outbreak or epidemic."

Terming this as the world's biggest online disease surveillance platform, Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that it is in sync with the National Digital Health Mission and fully compatible with the other digital information systems presently being used in India.