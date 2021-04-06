ASEAN leaders to meet over Myanmar as protesters defy military

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 5: Brunei, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, on Monday threw its support behind a regional leaders' meeting to discuss developments in Myanmar and said it has asked officials to prepare for a meeting in Jakarta.

Myanmar has been in crisis since a Feb. 1 military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Activists say at least 557 people have since been killed in a crackdown by security forces on protests and strikes across the country, where the junta has restricted internet access.

Indonesia has led efforts by members of ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, to encourage a negotiated solution, despite a longstanding policy of not commenting on each other's domestic problems.

In a joint statement with Malaysia, Brunei said both countries have asked their ministers and senior officials to undertake "necessary preparations for the meeting that will be held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia."

ASEAN operates by consensus but the divergent views of its 10 members on how to respond to the army's use of lethal force against civilians and the group's policy of non-interference has limited its ability to act.

Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore have all expressed alarm over the killings of demonstrators and support an urgent high-level meeting on Myanmar. Their foreign ministers each separately held talks last week with their counterpart in China, Myanmar's influential northern neighbour.

Demonstrators in Myanmar held protests demanding the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's government on Monday and called for more coordinated nationwide dissent against the military junta, as regional nations prepared for talks on the crisis.

Six people were killed at the weekend, according to activists, as police and soldiers forcefully broke up demonstrations that some protesters are calling a "spring revolution".

At least 564 people, including 47 children, have been killed by security forces during protests against the Feb. 1 coup, an activist group has said. The movement has included street marches, a civil disobedience campaign of strikes and quirky acts of rebellion organised on social media.

Activists called for a nationwide clap later on Monday in appreciation of those ethnic minority armed groups that have are supporting the democractic cause, and young demonstrators who have been at the vanguard of protests, trying to shield or rescue people wounded by security forces.

"Lets clap for five minutes on April 5, 5 p.m. (1030 GMT) to honour Ethnic Armed Organisations and Gen Z defence youths from Myanmar including Yangon who are fighting in the revolution... on behalf of us," Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader, posted on Facebook. -REUTERS







