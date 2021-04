Karachi sizzles at 44 degrees C







A volunteer sprays water on a man in Karachi, Pakistan as Karachiites feel record-breaking heat on April 5 as for the first time after the creation of Pakistan in 1947, the temperature soared to 44 degrees C in the metropolitan city. Deadly heatwaves in South Asia - including Pakistan - are likely to become more common in the future, with the region's exposure to lethal heat stress potentially nearly tripling if global warming isn't curbed. Photo : AP