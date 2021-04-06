Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

JOHANNESBURG, APRIL 5: Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman's astonishing innings of 193 could not prevent South Africa winning the second one-day international by 17 runs in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Pakistan seemed to have no chance when they slumped to 205 for seven in the 38th over in reply to South Africa's 341 for six at the Wanderers Stadium. But Fakhar's assault took them to 324 for nine.
With only his team's bowlers to keep him company, the left-handed Fakhar, who was on 97 when Faheem Ashraf was the seventh man out, went on all-out attack.
In all, he hit 18 fours and ten sixes in a 155-ball innings before being run out in the last over by a direct hit from long-off as he was trying for a second run.
With wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock seemingly gesturing for Aiden Markram to throw to the bowler's end, Fakhar slowed down and was surprised when the ball hit the stumps at the batsman's end when he was a metre or more short, ending his bold counter-attack.
"It was one of the best innings I have seen in my life," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.
"It was an incredible innings, probably the best I have come across," said South African captain Temba Bavuma. "Everything he tried came off."
Fakhar, who made a ODI double century against Zimbabwe in 2018, was named man of the match.
"I tried my level best," he said. "That's my game. "The wicket was really good, the boundaries were very short and the run rate was going up. I was just hitting the ball."
Fakhar admitted he was taken by surprise by his dismissal. "I was looking at Haris Rauf because I thought the run-out would be at his end. It was my own fault," he said at the post-match press conference.
South Africa's win levelled the three-match series.
The hosts will be without five of their Indian Premier League-contracted players for the deciding match in Centurion on Wednesday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico dealt another title blow after defeat by Sevilla
Salah can prove loyalty to L’pool
South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs
Ansar dominates Roller Skating day one
World's first ever woman commentator Chandra Nayudu no more
Players of Ansar and VDP Women's Kho Kho team pose with the medal
Faisal, Shilpi lead army to finish cycling events with unique distinction
Mustafizur reaches India to play IPL


Latest News
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
G20 likely to extend debt moratorium for poorest: World Bank chief
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft