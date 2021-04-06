Ansar dominates Roller Skating day one

Bangladesh Ansar dominated the day one as the roller skating event of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games rolled onto the ground on Monday.

Ansar won 12 gold, six silver and five bronze in speed skating event while in rope skipping, they acquired eight gold, six silver and one bronze.

A total of 200 competitors took part in the skating event while skipping the event included 100 participants.

Air Force, BGB, Army win in Kabaddi

Bangladesh Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Army won their respective matches of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games Kabaddi events held on Monday at Kabaddi stadium in the city.

In the day's matches, Bangladesh Air Force beat Bangladesh Police by 32-16 points, BGB defeated Bangladesh Jail by 32-19 points and Bangladesh Army outclassed Fire Service and Civil Defense by 36-11 points. -BSS





