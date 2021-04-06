Video
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:43 PM
Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Players of Ansar and VDP Women's Kho Kho team pose with the medal after winning the final match against Satkhira District in the 9th Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games at the Paltan Ground, Dhaka on Monday along with Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association Asaduzzaman Kohinoor and General secretary of Kho Kho Federation Fazlur Rahman Babul and other officials, In the Men's event Ansar and VDP also clinched the award beating Chattagram District on the same day.     photo: Observer DESK


