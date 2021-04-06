Faisal, Shilpi lead army to finish cycling events with unique distinction

Bangladesh Army cyclists showed their mettle on the closing day of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games making new record in all five events at Army Stadium in the city on Monday.

Army women team consisting of Shilip Khatun Barma, Samapti Biswas and Geeta Roy stole the show in 1200 meter team time trial setting a new mark of 1 min 52. 69 sec. They broke Ansar's previous record of 2 min 01.22 sec made in 2013. This time Ansar secured the silver with 1 min 58.60 sec. Chattogram Division managed to secure bronze medal with a time if 2 minute 14.28 seconds.

Sumitra Gayin added with the above three Army cyclists to smash a new record of 3 min 17.64 second in 2000 meter team pursuit. Here also they broke Ansar's previous record of 3min 30.61 second made in 2018. However Ansar managed silver medal in the just concluded cycling events. In fact it was a repeat result of 1200 meter team time trial as the bronze went to Chattogram Division.

Subarna Barma of Army clinched the third gold also with distinction of a new record in 4000 meter scratch race clocking 7 min 03.58 sec. The previous record of 8 min 53 sec was in Samapti Biswas's possession who used to play for BJMC in 2018. Sonia Yasmin of Ansar bagged the silver, while Nabila Islam Mala also of Ansar got the bronze.

Biswas Faisal Hossain led his Army team to hit a new record in men's 4000 meter team pursuit. Faisal along with Shariful Islam Mizanur Rahman and Helal Uddin clocked 5 min 28 sec to set the new mark. BGB elbow out Ansar from second position won the silver. Ansar, the holder of previous record, finished third.

Faisal Hossain again rose to the occasions to lead Bangladesh Army to win the 1600 meter time trail with a time of 2min 14. 59 sec. Alamgir Hossain, Mukta dur Al Hassan and Shariful Islam were the other partners of Faisal. This time Army also bettered Ansar record of 2 min 21.32 second made in 2018. BGB gained the silver and Ansar won the bronze in 1600 meter time trail. -BSS









