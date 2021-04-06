Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Faisal, Shilpi lead army to finish cycling events with unique distinction

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Bangladesh Army cyclists showed their mettle on the closing day of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games making new record in all five events at Army Stadium in the city on Monday.
Army women team consisting of Shilip Khatun Barma, Samapti Biswas and Geeta Roy stole the show in 1200 meter team time trial setting a new mark of 1 min 52. 69 sec. They broke Ansar's previous record of 2 min 01.22 sec made in 2013. This time Ansar secured the silver with 1 min 58.60 sec. Chattogram Division managed to secure bronze medal with a time if 2 minute 14.28 seconds.
Sumitra Gayin added with the above three Army cyclists to smash a new record of 3 min 17.64 second in 2000 meter team pursuit. Here also they broke Ansar's previous record of 3min 30.61 second made in 2018. However Ansar managed silver medal in the just concluded cycling events. In fact it was a repeat result of 1200 meter team time trial as the bronze went to Chattogram Division.
Subarna Barma of Army clinched the third gold also with distinction of a new record in 4000 meter scratch race clocking 7 min 03.58 sec. The previous record of 8 min 53 sec was in Samapti Biswas's possession who used to play for BJMC in 2018. Sonia Yasmin of Ansar bagged the silver, while Nabila Islam Mala also of Ansar got the bronze.
Biswas Faisal Hossain led his Army team to hit a new record in men's 4000 meter team pursuit. Faisal along with Shariful Islam Mizanur Rahman and Helal Uddin clocked 5 min 28 sec to set the new mark. BGB elbow out Ansar from second position won the silver. Ansar, the holder of previous record, finished third.
Faisal Hossain again rose to the occasions to lead Bangladesh Army to win the 1600 meter time trail with a time of 2min 14. 59 sec. Alamgir Hossain, Mukta dur Al Hassan and Shariful Islam were the other partners of Faisal. This time Army also bettered Ansar record of 2 min 21.32 second made in 2018. BGB gained the silver and Ansar won the bronze in 1600 meter time trail.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico dealt another title blow after defeat by Sevilla
Salah can prove loyalty to L’pool
South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs
Ansar dominates Roller Skating day one
World's first ever woman commentator Chandra Nayudu no more
Players of Ansar and VDP Women's Kho Kho team pose with the medal
Faisal, Shilpi lead army to finish cycling events with unique distinction
Mustafizur reaches India to play IPL


Latest News
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
G20 likely to extend debt moratorium for poorest: World Bank chief
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft