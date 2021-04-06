

Mustafizur reaches India to play IPL

"Landed in India safely and mission IPL starts with Rajasthan Royals. Keep me in your prayers," Mustafizur wrote in his verified facebook page to confirm the matter.

Mustafizur will stay quarantined in Mumbai for seven days before joining the team practice. Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL campaign, taking on Punjab Kings on April 12.

This time Mustafizur's chance to make him available for Rajasthan's first XI is brightened due to the injury of Jofra Archar.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the other Bangladeshi player who is playing the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Shakib for INR 3.2 crore. Shakib had already reached Mumbai and started his practice with the team after completing the quarantine period.

KKR will start their tournament on April 11, facing off Sunrisers Hyderabad. -BSS







Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman reached India along with his wife to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals who roped in him for his base price of INR 1 crore during the auction."Landed in India safely and mission IPL starts with Rajasthan Royals. Keep me in your prayers," Mustafizur wrote in his verified facebook page to confirm the matter.Mustafizur will stay quarantined in Mumbai for seven days before joining the team practice. Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL campaign, taking on Punjab Kings on April 12.This time Mustafizur's chance to make him available for Rajasthan's first XI is brightened due to the injury of Jofra Archar.Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the other Bangladeshi player who is playing the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Shakib for INR 3.2 crore. Shakib had already reached Mumbai and started his practice with the team after completing the quarantine period.KKR will start their tournament on April 11, facing off Sunrisers Hyderabad. -BSS