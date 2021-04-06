Army Shooting Association maintain supremacy

Army Shooting Association dominated the medal tally in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games shooting event that concluded on Sunday.

Army Shooting Association won eighteen medals including eight gold, five silver and equal number of bronze medal to maintain their supremacy in this event while Navy shooting club finished behind them with eleven medals including three gold, four silver and equal number of bronze medals.

SA Games gold winner shooter Shakil of Army Shooting Association won gold in the men's 50m free pistol event scoring 516, Anwar of Ghatail Army Shooting Club bagged the silver scoring 504 and Abdur Razzak of Savar Shooting Club secured bronze medal scoring 501.

In the women's 25m pistol, Ardin Ferdous Akhi of Kushtia Rifles Club gold scoring 551, Turing Dewan of Navy Shooting Club secured the silver scoring 533 and Jannatul Ferdous Bonna of Army Shooting Association bagged the bronze medal scoring 531.

In the men's 50m rifles (3*40) event, Abdullah Hel baki of Navy Shooting Club won the gold scoring 1133, Robiul Islam Navy Shooting Club bagged the silver scoring 1132 and Shovon Chowdhury of Chattogram Rifles Club secured bronze medal scoring 1128.

In the 50m rifles prone men's junior, Fardin Mohammad Ornob of BKSP Shooting Club won the gold scoring 580, Choyon Ali of Army Shooting Club bagged the silver scoring 579 and Abu Sufian of Navy Shooting Club secured the bronze medal scoring 572. -BSS







