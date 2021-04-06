Army, Sylhet team in semis of football



A moment of the match between Sylhet district football team and Bangladesh Army football team at Cumilla District Stadium on Monday. photo: Observer DESK

Sylhet confirmed the semis as group champion and Army made it as the group runner-up.

In the Group-A match on Monday, Sylhet went ahead with a two-minute goal of Zillur while Faruque doubled the lead for the team in the seventh minute. Tareq reduce the margin for the Army team scoring one in the dying minute of the first half. The second half saw no goal.

Khulna district was given a walkover by Pabna district in the other match of the day.

Earlier, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) and Satkhira confirmed the semis from Group-B.

Now, BKSP will face Army in the first semi-final today (Tuesday) at 1:00 pm and Sylhet will meet Satkhira in the second semi-final at 3:00 pm at the same venue.

The BOA arranged the prestigious sporting event with a view to mark the golden jubilee of the country and to commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







