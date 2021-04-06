Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Army, Sylhet team in semis of football

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Sylhet district football team and Bangladesh Army football team at Cumilla District Stadium on Monday. photo: Observer DESK

A moment of the match between Sylhet district football team and Bangladesh Army football team at Cumilla District Stadium on Monday. photo: Observer DESK

Sylhet district football team had a 2-1 win over Bangladesh Army football team in a vital match of Group-A in the football event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Monday yet both the rivals moved to the semis with top points at Cumilla District Stadium.
Sylhet confirmed the semis as group champion and Army made it as the group runner-up.
In the Group-A match on Monday, Sylhet went ahead with a two-minute goal of Zillur while Faruque doubled the lead for the team in the seventh minute. Tareq reduce the margin for the Army team scoring one in the dying minute of the first half. The second half saw no goal.
Khulna district was given a walkover by Pabna district in the other match of the day.
Earlier, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) and Satkhira confirmed the semis from Group-B.
Now, BKSP will face Army in the first semi-final today (Tuesday) at 1:00 pm and Sylhet will meet Satkhira in the second semi-final at 3:00 pm at the same venue.
The BOA arranged the prestigious sporting event with a view to mark the golden jubilee of the country and to commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico dealt another title blow after defeat by Sevilla
Salah can prove loyalty to L’pool
South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs
Ansar dominates Roller Skating day one
World's first ever woman commentator Chandra Nayudu no more
Players of Ansar and VDP Women's Kho Kho team pose with the medal
Faisal, Shilpi lead army to finish cycling events with unique distinction
Mustafizur reaches India to play IPL


Latest News
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
G20 likely to extend debt moratorium for poorest: World Bank chief
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft