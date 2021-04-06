Jahangirabad beats Varendra to stay alive in Bangladesh Games cricket

Jahangirabad Central Zone bounced back in winning-way after securing a thrilling three-wicket win over Varendra North Zone in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games male cricket event at Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal on Monday.

With Jahangirabad winning the game, all four teams of the male cricket event are at the same position at this moment with one win from two games. The next two matches however turned out to be the unofficial semifinal as the winner will move on to the final straightway.

Opting to bat first, Varendra North Zone compiled a decent 235 before being all out in 50 overs. Jahangirabad who conceded a 63-run defeat at the hands of Chattola East Zone in the first match, gunned down the total in just 45.1 overs, making 238-7.

Varendra North Zone bowlers put up a sterling performance against Chandrodip South Zone in the first match as they bowled them out for only 26 runs to record the team's gigantic 211-run victory.

However in their second match, the Jahangirabad batsmen tamed them in style with Jishan Alam, Amir Hossain and Monir Hossain hitting half-century each. Riding on the triple half-century, Jahangirabad indeed completed the chase successfully.

Opener Jishan scored highest with 53 ball-71, that included 10 fours and two sixes. His knock actually set the platform. Amir hammered 60 off 68, hitting eight fours and one six while Monir Hossain gave the finishing touch with an unbeaten 52 off 62. He clattered eight fours in his knock.

Zakaria Islam took 2-25 for Varendra. He also put up a brilliant effort in batting which helped Varendra propel past 200, when it looked unlikely. With willow, he made 64 off 67, clobbering seven fours and two sixes. Nayeem Ahmed was the other notable scorer with 54 off78, studded by five fours.

Shahriar Alam, Abu Bakkar Ahmed and Sanjidur Rahman claimed two wickets apiece for Jahangirabad.

Varendra however will take on Chattola in their next game on April 7. The team which will win the game, move to the final straightway.

In the next day, Jahangirabad will face off Chandrodip South Zone to confirm their final. -BSS









