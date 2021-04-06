

Want to score century and take five-wicket in an IPL match: Shakib

So far no player in T20 cricket history could achieve this double in the same match. The closest that someone achieved was to score a century and take four wickets. The cricket world saw this incident twice-Toufiq Umar took a century and four wickets in Pakistan's domestic Twenty20 in 2006 while the second incident happened in international cricket when Saboun Davies of the Czech Republic took a century and four wickets against Malta in 2019.

But Shakib wants to be the first in setting this record. During a 'Rapid Fire' session with a popular cricket website, Shakib revealed this desire.

The Bangladeshi star had to answer some questions immediately in the 'Rapid Fire' session. Asked if he has set a record-breaking goal this time, Shakib said, "Taking a century and five wickets in the same match."

In response to another question from 'Rapid Fire', Shakib said that he wants to win against Mumbai Indians this time.

He also said his team Kolkata Knight Riders is a balanced team in all three departments. However, he has termed their bowling attack as the best amongst all three departments.

Shakib left the country for India on March 26 to play in the IPL. Shakib, was in quarantine since then, returned to field practice on Sunday. Kolkata's first match in this year's IPL is next Sunday, the opponent Shakib's former team Sunrisers Hyderabad. -BSS







