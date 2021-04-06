Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Want to score century and take five-wicket in an IPL match: Shakib

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Want to score century and take five-wicket in an IPL match: Shakib

Want to score century and take five-wicket in an IPL match: Shakib

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his desire to achieve a double of century and five-wicket haul in the same match of Indian Premier League (IPL).
So far no player in T20 cricket history could achieve this double in the same match. The closest that someone achieved was to score a century and take four wickets. The cricket world saw this incident twice-Toufiq Umar took a century and four wickets in Pakistan's domestic Twenty20 in 2006 while the second incident happened in international cricket when Saboun Davies of the Czech Republic took a century and four wickets against Malta in 2019.
But Shakib wants to be the first in setting this record. During a 'Rapid Fire' session with a popular cricket website, Shakib revealed this desire.
The Bangladeshi star had to answer some questions immediately in the 'Rapid Fire' session. Asked if he has set a record-breaking goal this time, Shakib said, "Taking a century and five wickets in the same match."
In response to another question from 'Rapid Fire', Shakib said that he wants to win against Mumbai Indians this time.
He also said his team Kolkata Knight Riders is a balanced team in all three departments. However, he has termed their bowling attack as the best amongst all three departments.
Shakib left the country for India on March 26 to play in the IPL. Shakib, was in quarantine since then, returned to field practice on Sunday. Kolkata's first match in this year's IPL is next Sunday, the opponent Shakib's former team Sunrisers Hyderabad.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico dealt another title blow after defeat by Sevilla
Salah can prove loyalty to L’pool
South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs
Ansar dominates Roller Skating day one
World's first ever woman commentator Chandra Nayudu no more
Players of Ansar and VDP Women's Kho Kho team pose with the medal
Faisal, Shilpi lead army to finish cycling events with unique distinction
Mustafizur reaches India to play IPL


Latest News
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
G20 likely to extend debt moratorium for poorest: World Bank chief
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft