Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:43 PM
Shop owners, workers stage demonstration

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Agitated shopkeepers of Dhaka New Market and Gausia Market protesting closure of shops during the lockdown. photo : Observer

Shop owners and employees of New Market and adjacent shopping malls staged demonstrations for the second consecutive day on Monday protesting the closure of shopping malls during the 7-day lockdown enforced to contain the Covid-19 transmission.
The protesters first took to the streets on Sunday and vandalized a number of vehicles during the demonstrations. At one stage, they locked into clashes with police. Owners and employees of shops of Dhaka New Super Market, Chandrima Super Market, Nur Mansion and several other shopping malls again brought out a procession in the New Market area at around 10:30am to protest the closure.
They demanded the government to allow the market owners keep those open for four hours every day during the shutdown. The traders said they incurred huge losses last year when the pandemic broke out. They feared incurring losses again for the ongoing lockdown as Eid is near.
Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to keep the situation under control, SM Kaiyum, officer-in-charge of New Market police station.
"We are speaking with some of the leaders of the traders. The situation is under control and we are alert to avoid any unexpected situation," he said.



