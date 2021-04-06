Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Apex court lawyers demand more virtual HC benches

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Nazmul Ahsan Raju

With the sharp rise in the covid-19 infection, the apex court lawyers expect more virtual High Court benches as the assigned benches during the lockdown are inadequate.
Lawyers welcomed the Chief Justice's decision that assigned a virtual chamber court and four HC benches on Sunday night for holding hearings and disposal of urgent civil, criminal, writ and admiralty matters.
They termed the decision time befitting but demanded more benches to dispose of the urgent cases.
On Sunday night, the full court meeting of Supreme Court Judges chaired by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain decided to hold court proceedings virtually on a limited scale during the lockdown from April 5 to April 11.
Later, separate notices were issued in this regard saying that the Chief Justice assigned one chamber judge for two days and four HC benches for virtual proceedings at this time.
Lawyers said virtual court proceedings were necessary due to the health risk as a good number of lawyers had already been infected by the deadly virus.
But only four benches will not be able to meet up the demand for the significant number of cases at this time.
Demanding more benches, the Supreme Court lawyers arranged a human chain on the court premises on Monday afternoon, saying only four benches in place of 38 virtual benches before the lockdown could not meet up the urgent demand.
Former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Dr Momtaz Uddin Mehdi, organised the human chain.
So far, 38 benches of the HC were sitting virtually, but why should there be four benches? It should be increasing immediately; otherwise, people will suffer a lot, he said.
Advocate ABM Waliur Rahman Khan, former vice president of the SCBA, said, "I request the attorney general and the SCBA to increase the number of benches."
Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir expressed his dissatisfaction in his facebook status.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shop owners, workers stage demonstration
India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000
Apex court lawyers demand more virtual HC benches
Shantir Ogroshena 2021 begins
Cabinet clears drafts of CPA Act, BSCIC Act
BD offers support to Afghanistan in its efforts for development
Chattogram sees complete lockdown on first day
Prices of essentials go up on first day of lockdown


Latest News
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
G20 likely to extend debt moratorium for poorest: World Bank chief
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft