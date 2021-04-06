Apex court lawyers demand more virtual HC benches

With the sharp rise in the covid-19 infection, the apex court lawyers expect more virtual High Court benches as the assigned benches during the lockdown are inadequate.

Lawyers welcomed the Chief Justice's decision that assigned a virtual chamber court and four HC benches on Sunday night for holding hearings and disposal of urgent civil, criminal, writ and admiralty matters.

They termed the decision time befitting but demanded more benches to dispose of the urgent cases.

On Sunday night, the full court meeting of Supreme Court Judges chaired by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain decided to hold court proceedings virtually on a limited scale during the lockdown from April 5 to April 11.

Later, separate notices were issued in this regard saying that the Chief Justice assigned one chamber judge for two days and four HC benches for virtual proceedings at this time.

Lawyers said virtual court proceedings were necessary due to the health risk as a good number of lawyers had already been infected by the deadly virus.

But only four benches will not be able to meet up the demand for the significant number of cases at this time.

Demanding more benches, the Supreme Court lawyers arranged a human chain on the court premises on Monday afternoon, saying only four benches in place of 38 virtual benches before the lockdown could not meet up the urgent demand.

Former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Dr Momtaz Uddin Mehdi, organised the human chain.

So far, 38 benches of the HC were sitting virtually, but why should there be four benches? It should be increasing immediately; otherwise, people will suffer a lot, he said.

Advocate ABM Waliur Rahman Khan, former vice president of the SCBA, said, "I request the attorney general and the SCBA to increase the number of benches."

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir expressed his dissatisfaction in his facebook status.



