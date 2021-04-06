Shantir Ogroshena 2021 begins

NEW DELHI, Apr 5: India's Defence Ministry today announced the commencement of the multinational military Exercise SHANTIR OGROSHENA 2021 (Front Runner of Peace) in Bangabandhu Senanibas, Bangladesh.

The nine- day exercise (April 4 to 12) will commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mark glorious 50 years of liberation.

The objective of the exercise is to strengthen the procedures and enhance interoperability among countries in the neighbourhood to ensure robust peace keeping operations in the region. The armies of all the participating nations will share their valuable experiences and refine their drills and procedures in Peace keeping operations.







