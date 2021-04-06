Cabinet clears drafts of CPA Act, BSCIC Act

The Cabinet on Monday cleared two draft laws-'The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Act, 2021' and 'Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Act, 2021'- enhancing the punishments for breaching the provisions of the laws.

Under the amended provision of the CPA Act, one has to face jail term for a year and pay Tk five lakh as penalty for contamination in the port area.

The approval was given on the draft laws in its regular meeting held at the Secretariat with Prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence while other cabinet members joined from the cabinet conference room at the Secretariat.

In the briefing, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the draft of CPA Act was given final approval while BSCIC Act was cleared in principle. Draft proposals for fixing Ramadan office timing and increasing allowances for the freedom fighters were also cleared in the meeting.

According to the draft CPA Act, one has face jail term for a year and pay Tk five lakh as penalty for contaminating in the port area. Besides, the port authority will have port development fund. For misusing the fund, the officials concerned will have to face jail term for a month to a year and penalty of Tk one lakh to five lakh under the provisions of the law.

According to the draft BSCIC Act, its authorized capital will be increased to Tk 3,000 crore from existing Tk one crore. The law also kept the provision of jail term for six months to two years for violating the law.







