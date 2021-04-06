Video
BD offers support to Afghanistan in its efforts for development

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handing over a copy of Bangabandhus Unfinished Memoirs to outgoing Afghanistan Ambassador Abdul Qayoom Malikzad when he called on the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban on Monday. photo : pmo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday offered help to Afghanistan in its efforts for development, stressing that peace is a must for progress.
 "Peace is a must for development," she said when outgoing Afghan Ambassador Abdul Qayoom Malikzad met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.
PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
 "Peace is a must for development. We involve people so that their support can help establish peace," Karim quoted the Prime Minister as saying.
She said non-government organisations like BRAC are working for the socio-economic development of Afghanistan.
Describing Bangladesh-Afghanistan relations as wonderful, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh and Afghanistan have worked together in the international arena.
In this connection, she said, "We are pursuing a foreign policy 'Friendship to all, malice to none."
She mentioned that the government is working to establish poverty -and hunger-free Bangladesh which was the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Talking about coronavirus, she said the whole world is reeling under various problems caused by this menace. "We've been fighting this menace."
She termed relations between Bangladesh and Afghanistan wonderful as both the countries have been working together in many international forums.
She also conveyed greetings to the Afghanistan President.
During the meeting, the Afghanistan envoy informed Bangladesh premier that showing deep respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,the historic March 7 speech, 1971 was translated into Afghan language.
Afghanistan Ambassador Abdul Qayoom Malikzad congratulated the Prime Minister on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.
He said the relations between the two countries have been strengthened under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and termed Bangladesh's development a 'role model for all'.
 The ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for extending cooperation to Afghan embassy in Bangladesh.
 Regarding trade and business between the two countries, he said there is enough scope to enhance that, particularly in the private sector.
 He urged the Prime Minister to reopen Bangladesh's Embassy in Afghanistan.
 Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present on the occasion.





