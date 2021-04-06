Chattogram sees complete lockdown on first day

CHATTOGRAM Apr. 5: Chattogran city saw a complete lockdown on the first day on Monday as the local administration took strict measures to impose the restrictions to contain the spread of infections of the second wave of coronavirus.

Almost all the shopping complexes, shopping malls and restaurants remained closed during the day. But, shops, including medicine, kitchen market and food selling shops remained open from 8:00 am to 4:00pm.

Most of the public and private transports did not ply the city streets. As a result, the office-goers in limited numbers faced a severe transport crisis. Only rickshaws and several auto-rickshaws were the only means of transport.

A total of 20 executive magistrates were on duty to impose the restrictions of the Lockdown in the city.

A large number of law enforcers members also visited the different areas of the city to make the lock down a success.

the countrywide Lockdown declared by the government to fight the second wave of pandemic began on Monday.

Chattogram district administration, Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) have taken measures to make lockdown a success.

As per the government declaration of Lockdown, the restrictions have been applied to markets, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants. The ban will be effective from 6:00am on Monday to midnight of April 11.

Under the declaration, all kinds of public transports, including road transport, trains, water transports and domestic flights will suspend their operations. The ban will not be applicable to cargo transports, production system and emergency vehicles. Also, the restriction will not be applicable to people returning from abroad.

Vehicles serving law-enforcement agencies, emergency relief workers, health services, utility services, fire service, land and maritime ports, telephone, internet providers will remain out of the purview of lockdown.







