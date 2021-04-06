Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Chattogram sees complete lockdown on first day

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Apr. 5: Chattogran city saw a complete lockdown on the first day on Monday as the local administration took strict measures to impose the restrictions to contain the spread of infections of the second wave of coronavirus.
Almost all the shopping complexes, shopping malls and restaurants remained closed during the day. But, shops, including medicine, kitchen market and food selling shops remained open from 8:00 am to 4:00pm.
Most of the public and private transports did not ply the city streets. As a result, the office-goers in limited numbers faced a severe transport crisis. Only rickshaws and several auto-rickshaws were the only means of transport.
A total of 20 executive magistrates were on duty to impose the restrictions of the Lockdown in the city.
 A  large number of law enforcers members also visited the different areas of the city to make the lock down a success.
the countrywide Lockdown declared by the government to fight the second wave of pandemic began on Monday.
Chattogram district administration, Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) have taken measures to make lockdown a success.
As per the government declaration of Lockdown, the restrictions have been applied to markets, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants. The ban will be effective from 6:00am on Monday to midnight of April 11.
Under the declaration, all kinds of public transports, including road transport, trains, water transports and domestic flights will suspend their operations. The ban will not be applicable to cargo transports, production system and emergency vehicles. Also, the restriction will not be applicable to people returning from abroad.
Vehicles serving law-enforcement agencies, emergency relief workers, health services, utility services, fire service, land and maritime ports, telephone, internet providers will remain out of the purview of lockdown.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shop owners, workers stage demonstration
India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000
Apex court lawyers demand more virtual HC benches
Shantir Ogroshena 2021 begins
Cabinet clears drafts of CPA Act, BSCIC Act
BD offers support to Afghanistan in its efforts for development
Chattogram sees complete lockdown on first day
Prices of essentials go up on first day of lockdown


Latest News
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
G20 likely to extend debt moratorium for poorest: World Bank chief
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft